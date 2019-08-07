Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brass Horse Café
87 New Hartford Road (Rt. 44)
Barkhamsted, CT
David James Graskoski, 35, beloved son of James and Ellen Graskoski, beloved brother of Sarah Graskoski, died peacefully at home in North Carolina on Friday, July 26, 2019. He is also survived by the brightest light of his life, his eight-year-old daughter, Angelina Rose Graskoski, who resides in Florida. Dave is the nephew of Charlene Graskoski of Bantam, Louis and Darlene Sczygiel of Barkhamsted, Manuel Sczygiel of Torrington and his cousins Kimberly and Nathan Sczygiel. David was born and raised in the northwest hills of Connecticut. Interests and passions across the years included skateboarding, snowboarding, playing in a band, DJing parties, a love of animals, hot sauce, and bacon. David had a strong work ethic. His job skills included landscaping, line cook, and construction. He was currently developing his own pressure washing business. A memorial Mass was held at St. Stanislaus Church in Castle Hayne, NC, on August 3rd. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at the Brass Horse Café, 87 New Hartford Road (Rt. 44) in Barkhamsted on Saturday, August 10th, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Donations in his honor may be sent to: Linc, Inc; PO Box 401, Wilmington, NC 28402 or go on-line to lincnc.org. Please visit David's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tribtues. "We will miss you so, until we meet again, never to be parted."
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
