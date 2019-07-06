NOTICE TEXT David M. Jascot, Sr., 72, of Middletown, beloved husband of Judy (Winslow) Jascot, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, son of Josephine (DiProto) and Martin Jaskot, Sr. David was a graduate of Middletown High School class of '65, the Hartford Institute of Accounting, and the University of Palm Beach FL. He retired after 30 years working for the IRS. David is survived by his wife Judy, son, David Jascot, Jr. and his wife Dannielle of Middletown, daughter, Anne Valeriano of Middletown, brothers, Joseph Jaskot and his wife Barbara of Middlefield, Anthony Jaskot and his wife Donna of Middletown, sisters, Sue Fazzino and her husband Mario of Middletown, Missy Winzer and her husband Jerry of Middletown, Mary Ann DeLude and her husband Thomas of Middletown, Christine Brown and her husband Paul of Middletown, sisters-in-law, Terry Jaskot, Leora Freemantle and her husband Scott of Meriden, brother-in-law, Forrest Winslow of Bunnell, FL, grandchildren, Brianna and Kyron, Quentin, Noah, Olivia, great grandchildren, Avery and Lukas, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin Jaskot, Jr. David's family would like to thank the Middlesex Home Care Hospice, Zack, Ashley and Courtney, Dr. Antin Orzerkis, Kistin Papu and Dr. Jeffrey Topal at Yale New Haven Hospital. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday July 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary Church Renovation Fund, 79 South Main St., Middletown, CT 06457 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019