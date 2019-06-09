Home

David Kehoe Obituary
David Kehoe, 65 of West Hartford, passed away June 7, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Charles and Bridget (Boyko) Kehoe on March 30, 1954. David was a graduate of St. Augustine School in Hartford and St. Thomas Seminary of West Hartford. He loved Basketball and Baseball, playing both in Elementary School and High School and was Class Treasurer at St. Augustine. He went on to work at UPS. David leaves his brothers Charles "Chick" Kehoe of Simsbury and Michael Kehoe and his wife Laraine of Watertown as well as his niece and nephews, Charles Kehoe III and his wife Marciene, Michael Kehoe and his wife Jessica, Brian Kehoe, Jessica Chirdon and her husband Matt and Eric Peterson. The Kehoe family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary Home for their kind and compassionate care. Thanks are also extended to David's special friend Roxanne Ellis-Denby for her attention over the years.Friends may call on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 11:00-12:30 at the Farley-SullivanFuneral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Memorial Service celebrating David's life will be held at 12:30 PM. A private burial will be held at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To extend condolences, or to share a memory, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
