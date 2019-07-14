Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Cole Obituary
On the morning of June 24th, David L. Cole of Newington passed away peacefully at home. David was born to Thomas and Leila Cole in 1939. He was part of the first wave of largescale data processing in the early 60s and continued to work in the programing field for three decades with Aetna. He served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. David was an avid golfer, UConn basketball fan and a muscle car enthusiast. He leaves his brother Everett (Gil) Cole of Tucson AZ, his son Steven Cole and wife Karen, his son James Cole, two grandchildren Michael and Lauren and Alina Szubstarski, a special longtime friend and companion. He is also survived by his favorite Aunt Muriel and many cousins. A private memorial will be held with family and close friends, and arrangements are under the care of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with David's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now