David Lewis Page, 72, of Bristol, husband of Nellie Vonn (Stevens) Page, passed away at Bristol Hospital on October 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Both of his children were by his side as his train home pulled out of the station. Born on March 3, 1948 in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late Roland Lewis Page and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Page. David attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA, then Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston before transferring to Central Connecticut State College in New Britain. While at CCSC he was a Charter brother of Delta Kappa Chi and he met that "nice girl" that he would be married to for almost 51 years. Besides his wife Nellie, David is survived by his daughter and her husband Amber and Craig Gehr and their son Zachary of Bristol, CT; his son Kyle and his wife Amy Page and their children Ella and Benjamin of Bristol, CT; two sisters Carol Fisher of Belchertown, MA, and Margaret Page of Chicopee, MA; five nieces and one nephew; an honorary daughter Kristin Porter and her daughter Taylor Bylykbashi. David had a passion for service and teaching which he honored in many ways including in his 65 years in the Boy Scouts of America and his almost 30 years as a DEEP Chief Instructor for Firearms, Archery, and Muzzle Loading. David's train collection and family were the pride and joy of his life and his love of trains, passion for holiday decorating, and his inquisitive zest for life will live on in his grandchildren. David was predeceased by his daughter Heather Maria Page. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Railroad Museum of New England in Thomaston, CT by visiting www.rmne.org/donate/
or to the Animal Rescue Foundation in Terryville, CT by visiting www.arfct.org/donation-options
. For those that will be attending the services on Saturday, face coverings will be required, and social distancing is highly recommended. Family and friends may leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of David by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com