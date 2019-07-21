David L. Waddell, 76, of Milford, Massachusetts and formerly of Union, Connecticut, died Thursday (July 18, 2019) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a short illness. He was surrounded by his wife and relatives. He was the husband of Sara (Zanotti) Waddell. David was raised in Grundy, Virginia and attended school there. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired State Trooper from the Connecticut State Police. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to hunt. His favorite past-time was walking his dog, Buddy. In addition to his wife, Sara, he is survived by his 2 stepchildren, Kim VanDerscoff-Eisen of Denver, Colorado and Derek VanDerscoff of Indialantic, Florida. He is also survived by his brother Larry Waddell and sister, Sandra Waddell, of Virginia, and many loving relatives and friends. In accordance with his wishes a cremation will take place. There will be no service or visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019