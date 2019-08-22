Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
David Larkum Nelson Obituary
David Larkum Nelson, 78, of Vernon, beloved husband for 51 years of Paula (Adams) Nelson, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Rockville Hospital. Born in Hartford on February 15, 1941, he was raised in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1959. After high school he continued his education at Boston University and received a bachelor's in biology in 1963. He returned to Manchester and enlisted in the US Army to serve during the Vietnam War as a pilot. After his resigning his commission as a Captain, he worked as a commercial pilot for many years. While growing up in Manchester, David was active in Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Manchester. His family will receive friends TODAY, Thursday, August 22, 4-7 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., Vernon. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 10:30 a.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, P.O. Box 3, Vernon, CT 06066. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2019
