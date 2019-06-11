Home

David Lee Elkey Obituary
David Lee Elkey, 67, of Hartford passed away on June 1, 2019. He was born to the late Eleanor Elkey on February 2, 1952. He leaves to cherish his memories his brother Daniel Adger, sisters Alvina Adger, Cheryl Adger, Donna Adger & Sharon Carter and a host of nieces & nephews. A celebration of David's life will take place Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour St. Hartford, CT 06120 with visitation from 10AM- 11AM. To leave a message of comfort to the Elkey family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019
