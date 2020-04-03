Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home
240 N Main St
Naugatuck, CT 06770
(203) 729-4187
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lewandowski


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lewandowski Obituary
Reverend David Lewandowski received the call from the Lord and entered into eternal life on Tuesday March 31, 2020 after a brief illness. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours, and internment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, has been entrusted with Rev. Lewandowski's funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT or a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -