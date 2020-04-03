|
Reverend David Lewandowski received the call from the Lord and entered into eternal life on Tuesday March 31, 2020 after a brief illness. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours, and internment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, has been entrusted with Rev. Lewandowski's funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT or a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020