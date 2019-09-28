Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
David M. Bishop Obituary
David M. Bishop, 74, of New Britain, husband of Elizabeth "Liz" (Kurka) Bishop, passed away Tuesday (September 24, 2019). Born in London, England, David was a former Plainville resident, and lived in New Britain the past 50 years. He attended school in Plainville and was a US Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Dave was a Firefighter with the New Britain Fire Department for 32 years, retiring as Captain in 1997. He was former President of the New Britain Firefighters Union; was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of the Stanley Senior Men's Club at Stanley Golf Course. Besides his wife Liz, he leaves two sons, Matthew Bishop and his wife Tracy of Rhode Island; and Herdis Bishop of Texas; a brother; seven sisters; grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are Tuesday (October 1, 2019) 4 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Calling hours are Tuesday 2 to 4 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 28, 2019
