David M. Dohl, long time Moodus resident, died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday Oct. 2, at the age of 65. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sheila Fogg, siblings Deborah Geer of Oakville, Charles and Jane Seagrave of Marlborough and Lynn Fogg-Cornelio of East Hampton. David was a loving uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents F. Martin and Roberta C. Dohl of Cromwell, In-laws Joan and Ola Fykse of Marlborough and sister Rebecca Stambaugh of Haddam. David was born in Middletown, Ct in 1954. He graduated from Kingswood Oxford School in 1972. Following his graduation, he headed west spending time in Denver and then moving to Montana where he worked on an oil rig. Upon returning to CT, David settled in Moodus starting his own carpentry and contractor business. David was an avid reader, woodworker, talented cook and antique hunter. He will be fondly remembered for his sarcasm, humor, kick ass vinyl collection, fabulous quiche, and his unique sense of style. "A simple twist of fate." To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
