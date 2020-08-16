1/1
David M. Douglass
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
David MacLure Douglass, age 86, of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Newington CT. Dave was born November 8, 1933 in Wethersfield, CT to the late Dwight and Dorothy (Mann) Douglass. He was a 1951 graduate of Wethersfield High School. David attended the University of Connecticut where he earned a bachelor's degree in business finance. During his college years, Dave joined the ROTC and served time in the Army National Guard. He retired from Bank of America after a lifelong career in banking starting at CBT in the 1950's. His favorite pastimes were golfing and spending time with his good friends Don and Ed. David is survived by his Daughter, Linda Nyquist; Granddaughters, Kathryn and Sarah Nyquist; Son-in-Law, Paul Nyquist and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert and Richard Douglass, Mary Hart and Virginia Breed. Burial and a small graveside service for friends and family Thursday, August 20 at 11am, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome,com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
