Dave oliver passed quietly sept 18th at lawrence memorial hospital .He was a proud life time member of local 15 in hartford ct.He was well known for his philosophy on life,and his ability to make people laugh.There are few people in this life that make a lasting impression,he was one of those people. I am extremely proud to be his brother,he leaves me, a sister and sister in law and many who will continue to remember his legendary story. May you now rest in peace.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 20, 2019