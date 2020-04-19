|
David Mennella, 94, of Wethersfield, husband of 51 years of the late Ann (Cantone) Mennella, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on April 16, 2020. He was born in Naples, Italy on November 29, 1925, son of the late Michele and Elisa (Carannante) Mennella. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1955. He was formerly employed by Holo Krome before retiring on November 30, 1989. David and his late wife enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the U.S. They sang in the chorus of The CT Opera, performed as a team in many Senior Talent Shows and they traveled throughout the area performing at Senior Citizen functions where David always played the guitar. David loved his family and cherished being surrounded at family gatherings where he would always entertain everyone by performing his beloved Neopolitan songs. He is survived by his very special niece Elisa Marotta, his sister-in-law Cira Mennella and many loving nieces and nephews here and in Italy. He was predeceased by his brothers; Enrico Mennella of Rome, Italy, Nello Mennella of Hartford and Salvatore Mennella of Naples, Italy; his sisters Maria Riccio of Naples, Italy, Anna Stath of Newington, Stefanina Hogue of Ohio, and Loreta Lombardo of Milan, Italy. Due to the current health crisis, a family only graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A celebration of David's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020