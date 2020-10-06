1/2
David Michael Satlof
David Michael Satlof, M.D., passed away at age 84 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in West Hartford. Born on May 21, 1936 in New York City to Leo and Marcia (Lange) Satlof, he was an OB/GYN in the Hartford area for more than 30 years before retiring in 2001.  David was born and raised in New York City and was a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science. After attending Emory University and Emory Medical School in Atlanta, he completed his internship at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn before returning to Atlanta for his residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. He volunteered for the United States Air Force in 1965, serving as a Captain at Misawa Air Base in Japan, accompanied by his wife Judy. Following his military service, he was a Visiting Fellow Surgeon at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons before relocating to the Hartford area where he was an attending physician at Hartford Hospital and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. David traveled the world and was an opera and classical music lover who in recent years enjoyed attending concerts and the theatre with his wife and friends at the Met, Tanglewood and the Bushnell. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Judith (Ugelow) Satlof, three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Dana), Joshua (Heather) and Phillip (Erika) Satlof. He was a virtuoso grandfather to his six grandchildren, Leo, Lillian, Miles, Eli, Parker, and Nathan, who enjoyed swimming, cooking, and painting with him. He will further be remembered by the thousands of children he delivered during his 40 years as an obstetrician as well as his many close friends in the West Hartford community and brother and sister-in-law Richard and Susan Ugelow. He is pre-deceased by his sister Phyllis and brother Ronald. David was a staunch supporter of women's reproductive health and a woman's right to choose. His family is encouraging donations to Planned Parenthood in his memory: plannedparenthoodaction.org or to Beth El Temple of West Hartford where he was a member for 50 years. The funeral will be graveside and attended only by immediate family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2020.
