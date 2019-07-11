Reverend David Lee Miller, 83, of Bloomfield, CT, entered into eternal rest with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the first of three born in Princess Anne, VA to the late George Alexander and Annie Mae (Gatlin) Miller on September 12, 1935. Prior to his retirement, Rev. Miller was employed by CT Transit as a bus operator who used his position to minister to many people he encountered along his routes. Rev. Miller leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Wyline D. (Strums) Miller; three sons, Alphonso S. Miller (Marisa), David A. Miller and Eric A. Miller; one daughter, LuCiana W. Williams (Christopher, Sr.), one brother, James Miller, Sr., 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by one daughter, LoRetta W. Miller, one sister, Dorothy B. Miller and one grandson, Alphonso D. Miller. A celebration of Rev. Miller's life will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM–11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Miller family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019