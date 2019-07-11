Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The First Cathedral
1151 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Cathedral
1151 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Miller


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Miller Obituary
Reverend David Lee Miller, 83, of Bloomfield, CT, entered into eternal rest with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the first of three born in Princess Anne, VA to the late George Alexander and Annie Mae (Gatlin) Miller on September 12, 1935. Prior to his retirement, Rev. Miller was employed by CT Transit as a bus operator who used his position to minister to many people he encountered along his routes. Rev. Miller leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Wyline D. (Strums) Miller; three sons, Alphonso S. Miller (Marisa), David A. Miller and Eric A. Miller; one daughter, LuCiana W. Williams (Christopher, Sr.), one brother, James Miller, Sr., 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by one daughter, LoRetta W. Miller, one sister, Dorothy B. Miller and one grandson, Alphonso D. Miller. A celebration of Rev. Miller's life will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM–11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Miller family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.