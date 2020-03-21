|
David Orr Thayer, M.D. of Boulder, CO passed away at home peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 following a courageous three and a half year battle with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer. Although his family and friends mourn David's death, they celebrate the love, life, and passion he applied to every day of his life. Born in Erie, PA to William Thayer and Ethel (Spence) Thayer on February 11, 1949, David graduated Suma Cum Laude from Strong Vincent High School in 1967. After attending Grove City College for a B.S. in Chemistry, David attended Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, graduating in 1975 with an M.D. and specializing in OB/GYN. Following a residency in St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, CT, he joined a practice in Cortland, New York. David and his family moved to Boulder in 1985 where he opened his own OB/GYN private practice, The Thayer Group for Women's Care. Caring for thousands of women and delivering countless children until 2000, and then practicing gynecology until 2016, David devoted himself to quality, evidence-based medicine to treat the whole, individual patient. He was a pioneer in working with midwives in Boulder County, and later with his work with the DaVinci robot. His heart was broken in having to close his practice of more than three decades after getting his cancer diagnosis. He continued to provide consulting services until months before his death. David leaves behind many who loved his spirit, intellect, and special zest for life, including his devoted wife, Charmaine Haravey, children from his first marriage to Carolyn Marino, David Marino Thayer (Niwot, CO), partner Ashley Grace, and grandchildren Bennett Oliver Thayer (5/18/17) and Rosalie Giada Thayer (1/18/19); daughter Emily Rebecah Spence Thayer (Grand Junction, CO), partner Andrew Lukasiewicz, and grandson Jaxson Gennaro Orr Lukasiewicz (12/6/19); older brother William L. Thayer (Carole Murphy), and younger brother Allan R. Thayer (Shelley Owens) all of Erie, PA, and mother-in-law Charlotte A. Haravey, of Boulder. He leaves behind nieces Kim Clear, Lesley Nelson, Laura Orlando, Kristen Hyromak, nephews Brian Thayer and William Thayer, and all of their families, including many great nieces and nephews. David loved his family, friends and patients. He left an indelible impression of compassion with those whom he met. He loved adventure travel, skiing, biking, hiking, dining, and a good cocktail with friends. He battled his cancer with courage and good humor until the end. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains or the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. A joyful celebration of his life, originally planned for March, will occur in July.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020