1/2
David Owen Mackay
1932 - 2020
David Owen Mackay, 88, jazz pianist, singer-songwriter of Van Nuys, California passed away on July 29, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Melissa Stafford Mackay. David was born in Syracuse, New York on March 24, 1932. He is the second son of Donald Henry and May Miller Mackay. He is survived by his wife Melissa, brother Donald Logan and sister-in-law Doris of Harwich, MA, nephews Peter Mackay of Irvine, CA, John Mackay of Irvine, CA and Craig Mackay of Randolph, MA. Dave Graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT in 1954, where he was the first blind student to graduate. He then attended Boston University where he studied with Margaret Chaloff. He studied with other musical influences, Bill Evans at Lenox school in Lenox, MA and Lennie Tristano in New York City and Asher Zlotnik at the Hartford School of Music. Dave's music career spanned the gamut from The Don Ellis Orchestra in the 1960's to a variety of artists including Bill Henderson, Lori Bell, Stephanie Haynes, Vicki Hamilton and Tierney Sutton. Dave also performed with Sonny Stitt, Serge Chaloff, Chet Baker, Bobby Hackett, John Neves, Don Mackay, Jim Hall, Emil Richards, Joe Porcaro and Kai Winding. Dave's extensive discography includes many of the above artists including Mike Palter, Lynn Jackson, Chet Baker, Lori Bell, Don Ellis, Bill Henderson and Emil Richards. Dave was preceded in death by his mother May, father Donald H. Mackay and niece Michelle J. Mackay. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's Memory to University of California Irvine's Retinitis Pigmentosa Research Project. Checks payable to: Memo: FUND#3291 UCI Foundation ATTN: Janice Briggs Gavin Herbert Eye Institute 850 Health Sciences Road Irvine, CA 92697- 4375

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 8, 2020
I will miss my uncle Dave, he was a great uncle that I love, he loved God , Jazz and his amazing wife,my Aunt Melissa,
John Mackay
Family
