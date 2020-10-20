1/1
David P. Fracchia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David P. Fracchia of Hebron, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by has loving family. David was born on September 3, 1939 and lived his entire life in Hebron, Connecticut. Following his graduation from high school, David served honorably in the United States Army. After his discharge, he worked for 30 years as a Business Unit Manager at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut. He worked another eight years at their Middletown, Connecticut plant, retiring at the age of 51. David enjoyed ocean fishing and spent many hours on his boat off Fisher's Island. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. He spent many hours on his John Deere tractor, with its numerous attachments, and enjoyed gardening in the yard. David especially loved spending time with his grandsons. David was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Fracchia. He leaves a sister Marguerite Dean and her husband Robert Dean, a brother Jimmy Fracchia and his wife Liz. David is also survived by a daughter Melissa Guerin and her husband Chris Guerin, a daughter Bianca Thompson and her husband Dennis Thompson. He was predeceased by his daughter, Nikki Fracchia. David loved his many grandchildren including Christopher Guerin, Austin Guerin, Kyle Fracchia, Zachary Thompson, and Brandon Thompson. He also leaves a great-grandson, Nicholas Makai Fracchia. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. Services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved