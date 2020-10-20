David P. Fracchia of Hebron, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by has loving family. David was born on September 3, 1939 and lived his entire life in Hebron, Connecticut. Following his graduation from high school, David served honorably in the United States Army. After his discharge, he worked for 30 years as a Business Unit Manager at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut. He worked another eight years at their Middletown, Connecticut plant, retiring at the age of 51. David enjoyed ocean fishing and spent many hours on his boat off Fisher's Island. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. He spent many hours on his John Deere tractor, with its numerous attachments, and enjoyed gardening in the yard. David especially loved spending time with his grandsons. David was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Fracchia. He leaves a sister Marguerite Dean and her husband Robert Dean, a brother Jimmy Fracchia and his wife Liz. David is also survived by a daughter Melissa Guerin and her husband Chris Guerin, a daughter Bianca Thompson and her husband Dennis Thompson. He was predeceased by his daughter, Nikki Fracchia. David loved his many grandchildren including Christopher Guerin, Austin Guerin, Kyle Fracchia, Zachary Thompson, and Brandon Thompson. He also leaves a great-grandson, Nicholas Makai Fracchia. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
. Services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family.