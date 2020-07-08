1/1
David P. Rosen, 101 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died on July 6, 2020. Born in the South End of Hartford on May 7, 1919, he was the son of Goldie and Philip Rosen. Dave graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1937, where he had been the Editor of the school newspaper and President of the Honor Society, Debate Team and Legislative Club. He was also a reporter for The Hartford Times while in high school. Dave was the recipient of the first Jacob L. Fox Scholarship. He attended Amherst College, graduating in 1941. Following Pearl Harbor he joined the U.S. Army, eventually rising to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps while stationed in Italy. Dave married Doris (Manheim) in 1943, and they were together for 53 years until her death in 1996. He enjoyed a successful and fulfilling career in the insurance industry, culminating in his position as Executive Vice President of Underwriters Service Agency. During his career Dave, as a member of the Chartered Life Underwriters, assumed many industry leadership roles and received many honors, including serving as President of the Hartford and the Connecticut Life Underwriters Association. Dave was also active in a number of of nonprofit organizations, including Beth Hillel Synagogue, Beth El Temple, the Intensive Education Academy and the Jewish War Veterans. In addition to his wife Doris, Dave was predeceased by his wife Sylvia Miller. He leaves a daughter, Miriam Gerber, and her husband Ralph Gerber, of Tampa, FL; a son, Mark Rosen, and his wife Etta, of Boston, MA; five grandchildren: Jon Brause, and his wife Judith Ackerman; Johanna Rosen, and her partner Anna Marchefka; Tamara McKerchie, and her husband Bill; Eli Rosen, and his wife Shoshana; and Seth Rosen; and four great-grandchildren: Ophelia and Orson McKerchie, and Nessa and Zev Rosen. Private funeral services will be held at the Beth Hillel Synagogue Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Dave, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 8, 2020.
