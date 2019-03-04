David Kinney Peterson, 77, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Nyack, NY, son of the late Francis K. & Margorie (Flanagan) Peterson. Dave served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He worked for many years as a computer operator and was a Volunteer Fireman in Colchester for over 14 years. He was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and loved his feline and kitten companions. David leaves to mourn his passing a daughter Diane Peterson, former wife Joy Peterson, two grandsons Brandon Weyant Fox & Spencer Douglas Fox, a sister Frances Plantner, sister and brother in laws Lisa Baron, Lynda Haggart, Pam Oswego, Christopher & Kevin Haggart, along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Besides both his parents he was predeceased by a son Douglas K. Peterson. Family and friends are invited on Tuesday March 5th from 4-7pm to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester with a funeral service at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Out to Pasture Farm & Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 310174, Newington, CT 06131-0174 or in the great support of his grandsons love for baseball to Team CT Baseball. To share condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com





