David Woolston Quarrier died peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, and was the son of Dr. Sidney Sayre Quarrier and Eliza Atlee Woolston Quarrier. David grew up in West Hartford where he was Senior Prefect at Kingswood Oxford School (1961). He attended Stetson University and graduated from SUNY Buffalo. He and his wife, Penny, settled in Charlotte County, Virginia, where they have spent the past 47 years at their beloved farm, Kentwood. In Charlotte County, David and Penny co-founded Charter Oak, a day support program for adults with disabilities, now in its 44th year. David was also an active farmer, raising black angus cattle and growing shiitake mushrooms and grapes. David will long be remembered for his devotion to family, fearlessness, determination, and a zest for life. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances "Penny" Quarrier, daughter Sadie, son Alexander and his wife Dosty, granddaughters Sally, Bays, and McKenzie, and brother Sidney S. Quarrier, Jr. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings Eliza A. Q. Beekley and Archie M. Quarrier. A graveside service will be held in New Hartford, CT at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kingswood Oxford School, 170 Kingswood Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119 or Johns Memorial (Episcopal) Church, 400 High St, Farmville, VA 23901. Tributes can be posted at www.puckettfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020