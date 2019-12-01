|
|
David Reed Bradley, 69, of Glastonbury, CT beloved husband of Kathleen Schianoand loving father of James Bradley and Eleanor Bradley Healy passed away peacefully November 30th, 2019 at his home in Avon. Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced shortly, further information to follow both online and in the Hartford Courant. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019