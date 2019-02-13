Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
David R. Furman Obituary
David R. Furman, 67, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was a longtime Manchester resident. Born at Fort Dix Army Hospital, NJ, he was the son of Russell Furman and Lois (Rydberg) Furman and served in the US Navy on the USS Tucker during Vietnam. Dave and Cheryl, his love of 36 years, have a wonderful son, Dan. He enjoyed music, the beach, cruises, family gatherings and a good game of cribbage. Dave is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his son, Dan; his mother Lois; his brothers Robert and his wife Nina and Harold and his wife Wanda. Dave is preceded in death by his brother Peter who passed away in 8/13/18 and his father on 11/23/18. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street immediately followed by Military Honors on site. Family and friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town 200 Flanagan Blvd PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010 or online at www.boystown.org/donate or Disabled American Veterans (DAV) PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019
