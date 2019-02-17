Home

Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
KANDEFER – David R. Kandefer, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with his daughter by his side. Born September 10, 1947 in Torrington; the son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Thebarge) Kandefer. Dave worked as a Truck driver for Allied Grocers and Waybest Chicken before retiring in 2009. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. His greatest joy was watching and hearing about his grandsons basketball and baseball games. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Cheri Closson and husband Matt of Winsted; grandsons, Chad and Nick; the Bruno girls who he could never seem to get away from, Doreen, Roseann and Ruthann; brothers, Hank Kandefer, Gary Kandefer and Michael Kandefer, all of Torrington; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William Kandefer. Friends may call on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted at 1:30 PM with full Military Honors. Burial will be held at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to: House of Heroes, 3000 Whitney Ave., Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
