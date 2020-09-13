1/
David R. Lisee
1958 - 2020
David R. Lisee 61, of Manchester beloved husband of Nancy L. (Tartonis) Lisee passed away peacefully on Thursday September 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born December 7, 1958 in Hartford, son of Raoul & Julienne (Desaultels) Lisee. David worked as a District Manager for Ecolab for 17 years. David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy, two sons Matthew Lisee and his wife Cherie and Nathan Lisee, his six siblings Pauline, Gerry, Helene, Lucy, Sue and Pierre, a sister in law Linda, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. David's family will be receiving callers on Tuesday Sept. 15th from 3-5pm at the John. F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, with a service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Yale New Haven Transplant Center at givetoynhh.org. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
