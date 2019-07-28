Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Plantsville Congregational Church
109 Church St
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Pasco


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Pasco Obituary
David R. Pasco, 79, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a courageous twenty-year battle with cancer and Alzheimer's Disease. He had been the loving husband of Nancy (Taylor) Pasco for 57 years. Born in New Britain on June 15, 1940 to the late Ferdinand and Beulah (Hungerford) Pasco, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Dave retired after 37 years of teaching and coaching in Berlin and New Britain. He was a longtime active member at the Plantsville Congregational Church where he sang in the choir. Dave was an Eagle Scout, a Scout Master and a former member of the Scouting Council Board of Directors. He will be remembered as a loving, caring, giving man who had strong faith and an unmatched loyalty to his family. In addition to his wife Nancy, Dave is survived by two sons, Jeffrey D. Pasco and his wife Sherri of Dayville, CT and Todd C. Pasco of San Marcos, CA; four grandchildren, Jordan Paolissi, Mikayla Pasco, Hannah Pasco and Joshua Pasco; one brother, William Pasco and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Pasco. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Music Committee or to the Scholarship Committee at the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville, CT 06479. A celebration of Dave's life will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now