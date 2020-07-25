David R. Peet, 82, most recently of Ledyard, passed away July 17, 2020, with his beloved family at his side. David was born in New Milford, CT on March 31, 1938, to the late Kenneth Peet and Doris (Murphy) Peet. After high school, he briefly served in the U.S. Navy and then transferred to U.S. Air Force where he served six years. He then joined the ranks of the United Parcel Service (UPS) and retired after 30 years. He once appeared on the popular Ted Mack Amateur Hour singing and playing guitar. He was a big fan of Westerns. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the WNBA games at the Mohegan Sun with his longtime companion Beverly Lombardo of Waterford and cherished his friendships at the Quaker Hill Rod and Gun. David is survived by his sister Melodie Peet (Jane) of Guilford, his children Brian Peet of New Fairfield, Gregory Peet (Susanne) of Sherman, Amy O'Brien (Christopher) of New Milford; his grandchildren Alyson, Rachel, Gregory, Mikayla, Brandon, Douglas, and Collin; his great-grandchild Jackson; his adopted children Karen Zaccaro (Bonnie) of Green, NJ, and Joanne Zaccaro (Peter) of Coventry; his step-children John Zaccaro (Diane) of Old Lyme, Loreen Zaccaro (Alex) of Higganum; his grandchildren Jennifer, Emily, Maria, David, and Siera. He was predeceased by his sister Janice Peet Gault and brother Donald Peet; and his second wife, Joan (Gilbert) Zaccaro Peet. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home of Manchester, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made in David's memory to the charity of your choice
