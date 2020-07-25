1/1
David R. Peet
1938 - 2020
David R. Peet, 82, most recently of Ledyard, passed away July 17, 2020, with his beloved family at his side. David was born in New Milford, CT on March 31, 1938, to the late Kenneth Peet and Doris (Murphy) Peet. After high school, he briefly served in the U.S. Navy and then transferred to U.S. Air Force where he served six years. He then joined the ranks of the United Parcel Service (UPS) and retired after 30 years. He once appeared on the popular Ted Mack Amateur Hour singing and playing guitar. He was a big fan of Westerns. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the WNBA games at the Mohegan Sun with his longtime companion Beverly Lombardo of Waterford and cherished his friendships at the Quaker Hill Rod and Gun. David is survived by his sister Melodie Peet (Jane) of Guilford, his children Brian Peet of New Fairfield, Gregory Peet (Susanne) of Sherman, Amy O'Brien (Christopher) of New Milford; his grandchildren Alyson, Rachel, Gregory, Mikayla, Brandon, Douglas, and Collin; his great-grandchild Jackson; his adopted children Karen Zaccaro (Bonnie) of Green, NJ, and Joanne Zaccaro (Peter) of Coventry; his step-children John Zaccaro (Diane) of Old Lyme, Loreen Zaccaro (Alex) of Higganum; his grandchildren Jennifer, Emily, Maria, David, and Siera. He was predeceased by his sister Janice Peet Gault and brother Donald Peet; and his second wife, Joan (Gilbert) Zaccaro Peet. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home of Manchester, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made in David's memory to the charity of your choice. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
July 25, 2020
A good, kind, and gentle person. He will missed by all those who knew him. Rest in peace friend.
Joe Stajduhar
Friend
July 25, 2020
So sorry to learn of the passing of Dave. He will be missed at our monthly UPS luncheons when we start them up again. RIP Dave. My sincere sympathy to his family
carol dean
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I had only know Dave for 4 or 5 year's but I consider him a friend, he was fun to be around and always had a smile for everyone. He will be missed by all of his fellow Trap shooters, I only wish I had known him longer.
wayne B Ripley
Friend
July 25, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
