David Roger Jones, 75, son of the late Roger Sheldon Jones and Mary Distin passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 in Ft. Plain, NY. David was born in Southington, CT, into a dairy farming family, and wanted nothing more out of life than to be a successful dairy farmer. He worked alongside his father in Granby, CT until he was finally able to purchase his own "Dreamland Farm' in Jordanville, NY in 1996. He and wife Fran moved part of their family and Roger up to Jordanville, and David enjoyed his own place for many years until Fran sadly passed away in 2001. He subsequently sold his Jordanville farm and bought another in Ft. Plain, NY, where he worked for many years until his retirement to a 'gentleman farmer' in 2011. David was a lifelong 'tinkerer', able to fix anything mechanical. In the late sixties, he tried his hand at stock car racing at Riverside Park. He built the car himself and ran purple number 35 around the ovals, usually in the back of the pack, but he had a lot of fun. David leaves his longtime companion Louella Johnson, of Ft. Plain, a brother Edward Jones and wife Simone of Rocky Hill, CT, and three sisters, Doris Kaczmarek and husband Ed of Bradenton, FL, Patricia Carone of Sun City Center, FL, and Susan Jones and her partner Janet Kalas, of Middletown, CT. He also leaves a special stepdaughter Sue Ainslie, her husband Ken, and beloved grandson Joe Coan in Richfield Springs, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will take place at the Vincent Enea Funeral Home in St. Johnsville, NY, followed by burial at Highland Rural Cemetery in Jordanville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, New Hartford, NY.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019
