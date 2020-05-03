David Maxwell 91, of East Hartford died Saturday (April 25, 2020) peacefully with the knowledge that family and friends loved him dearly. Born April 21, 1929 in Carlisle England, he was married in 1951 to Mary Jane "Mollie" Smith also of Carlisle. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1955 and settled in East Hartford, Connecticut where they raised two sons. David's work career was spent at the Nutmeg Electric Company (later Leppert-Nutmeg Corporation) in Bloomfield, Ct. where he was employed for 40 years as an electric motor repair specialist and later inside sales/procurement manager. David and Mollie were longtime parishioners of All Saints' Episcopal Church of East Hartford. He is predeceased by his wife and companion of 61 years, "Mollie" who passed away in 2012. He is survived by his two sons, Craig Maxwell and his wife Denise of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Neil Maxwell and his wife Lisa of St. Thomas, USVI. He also leaves behind six grandchildren who he cherished and was very proud of Tyler, Dana, Katelin, Mariko, Xia, Samraweit as well as extended family and treasured friends. In addition to spending time with loved ones, he enjoyed music, travel, photography, dancing and gardening. Most of all, David found great joy in the people that he met throughout his life and in his ability to maintain and to build upon those relationships. His almost total recall of names, dates and places and a keen interest in the world around him made for frequent and long conversations that those closest to him will miss greatly. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hole-in-the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, Suite 1D, New Haven, CT 06511-6102. Carmon Funeral Home - Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.