Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
662 Burritt St,
New Britain, CT
View Map
1947 - 2019
David Stanley Golas, 72, Passed away December 9, 2019, with his family by his side. Born on August 25, 1947 to the late Edward and Frances (Wolff) Golas. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol (Mrozinski) Golas, of 46 years. Besides his wife Carol, David leaves behind his son, Kevin Golas of Plainville, CT and his daughter Jennifer DeMasters and her husband Gerald of Salem, VA; his granddaughters Francesca and Genevieve DeMasters; his sister Susan K. Valenti of Farmington, CT and her sons John M. and Damian E. Machowski; his sisters-in-law, Barbara and her husband Eric Toczko, Deborah and her husband Glenn Ritchetelle, and Pamela Mrozinski; his brother-in-law William Burns; his close friends, Robert and Barbara Pawloski, Tim and Jean Barth and Paul DellaBianca; and several other nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister-in-law Patricia Burns. David was a simple man. He was a Marine and earned the rank of lance corporal. He worked at Tilcon for 25 years. When he wasn't working, he liked to relax. He enjoyed watching the Yankee's games and going to NASCAR races, and even going to see a race or two down in Daytona, FL. He enjoyed taking vacations to St. Augustine, FL and to Las Vegas. David was always a bit of a comedian and had a repertoire of jokes he liked to tell whenever he could. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain from 4 to 7PM. A Graveside service will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain at 12PM with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to: https://www.cancer.org/. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
