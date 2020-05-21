Dear Pat, Keith and family,

I was so saddened and lost for words when I heard about Dave.

Truly as genuine as you get.

I have so many dear fond memories of Dave that I will treasure forever.

Dave had a way that anyone in his company felt totally comfortable around him whether you knew him or not.

I will NEVER forget all the times we shared together.

Pat and Keith, you are in my thoughts and prayers.

With heartfelt sympathy and much love.

Nancy A. Hamilton

North Branford

