David Storrs passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a sudden heart attack took his life. He was 72. Dave was born on January 20, 1948, in Hartford, Connecticut. He attended Coventry High school where he met his future wife, Pat. They were married on August 16, 1969. The couple had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. Dave graduated from UCONN in 1970 with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He then went on to receive a Graduate degree from Syracuse University. Dave and Pat eventually settled in North Haven, Connecticut where they purchased their first home in 1974. Dave began his career as a city planner in New Haven, and ended up having a successful career in finance during the 80's and 90's. Dave retired in 2001, and in 2006 he and Pat moved to Middletown to settle down. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Tavina Storrs. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his son Keith; his granddaughter Corrina; his Aunt Vera; his brother Dan and his wife Jane; his brother Don; and his nieces and nephews. His tireless devotion to family is what he will be most remembered for. This is only secondary to his love of the movie Christmas Vacation, which no one in the family can watch and not think of him. He was an endless source of advice on life, career, home improvement, closets, or anything you needed at the time. His patient, selfless nature and warm demeanor is what made everyone feel like they were the only one in the room. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to either of the following charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or (800) 805-5856 to donate by phone. National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or (800) 344-4867 to donate by phone. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.