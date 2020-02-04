Home

Clark, Bell & Bell Funeral Home
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Clark, Bell & Bell Funeral Home
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
View Map
David Sutton Obituary
Sutton, David, 39 of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. David was born on May 20, 1980 in Hartford, Connecticut. David is survived by his daughter, De'Aija Sutton of Roanoke, Virginia, brother, Manu Sutton and mother Roxanne Fisher of East Hartford. David is also survived by his extended family, sister Aisha Sutton and brother Kenny Sutton, aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones near and far. David was a friend to everyone and generous to a fault. He loved cooking on the grill and encouraging others to try new, foods, to try new things and new ways of thinking. David's vitality and enthusiasm will be greatly missed. Service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 1pm at Clark, Bell & Bell, 318 Barbour Street, Hartford, Connecticut. Remaining services will be private at the family's request.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
