Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
David T. Bouchard


1982 - 2019
David T. Bouchard Obituary
David T. Bouchard, age 37, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born June 14, 1982 in Hartford, CT to David and Cheryl (McGeary) Bouchard. He attended Windsor High School and was most recently attending Pensacola State College pursuing a career as an electrician. David, known as "Lil Dave" was an old soul who everyone couldn't help but love. He could get along with any crowd and his quick and clever sense of humor will forever be missed. David especially enjoyed spending time with family. He leaves behind his mother, Cheryl; father, David; sister, Shelby; brother, Brandon; Brother-in-law, Michael; and his nieces, Avery and Harper; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 5 PM to 8 PM followed by a prayer service at 8 PM at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the . For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
