David T. Grant


1956 - 2019
David T. Grant Obituary
David T. Grant, age 63, of Centerburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Centerburg Respiratory and Specialty Rehab Center. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Andrew and Doris (Lagel) Grant. David was a volunteer at the Broad Brook Fire Department and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. David is survived by his brothers, Robert (Jackie) Grant, James (Cyndi) Grant, Donald Grant; his sisters, Audrey Grant, Teresa (Tony) Giusan; his nieces, Christa, Shiloh, and Brittney; his nephew Robert; and his companion Sandy Schroeder. In keeping with David's wishes, the family will observe a private graveside service at Windsorville Cemetery in East Windsor, Connecticut. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David T. Grant.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
