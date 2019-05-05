Services O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc. 24 Lincoln Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-7116 Resources More Obituaries for David Roche Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David T. "Big Red" Roche

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great sadness and unspeakable joy that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and Uncle David T. Roche to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. David was born in Bristol on October 14, 1966 to his beloved parents Martin J. Roche and late mother Marion A. (Taylor) Roche. David attended Bristol Bible Chapel where he developed life-long relationships while being a constant source of encouragement to others with his timely words and kind gestures. Dave was a graduate of Bristol Eastern's class of 1985. Beginning in early childhood and extending well into his young adult years, he loved playing sports and particularly excelled in baseball, basketball, and football. He was known for his sociability, charm and the uncanny ability to be the life of the party, enjoying numerous invaluable friendships. David underwent various trainings and worked in the building trades, carrying out some of his finest work as a carpenter with his dear father as part of M. Roche & Sons. As he got older, his passion changed from his own sports involvement to watching his niece and nephews play baseball, football and softball from their time in little league through their high school and college years. He was always there to cheer them on, give them an encouraging word or two, and pray for their successes both on and off the field. It was especially rewarding for him to attend his nephew, Matthew's, and niece, Michaela's, college baseball and softball season openers in Winter Haven and Clermont Florida. In a recent tribute to her Uncle Dave, his niece expressed, "Even when you were at your worst you always made sure I was at my best." David spent the last thirteen years in sunny Bradenton, Florida with his beloved Aunts Phyllis (deceased) and Jessica whom he shared tremendous amounts of love and support. David adored the occasions when his family came to Florida to visit, particularly enjoying time spent in the emerald waters of the Gulf Coast, jet skiing in Venice, attending professional sporting events, and visiting with his Uncle Kenny in Punta Gorda. He will be remembered for his love of his Lord, his family, and his desire to see others succeed and overcome. David was predeceased by his mother Marion A. (Taylor) Roche, step-mother Patricia E. Roche, and nephew Matthew M. Roche. Besides his father Martin J. Roche and his wife Linnea Roche of Bristol, he leaves behind his older brother Michael C. Roche and his wife Lisa M. Roche of Bristol, sister, Kathy A. Roche of Wallingford, and younger brother "Little Red" Thomas D. Roche and Beverly Roche of Plainville, and his nieces and nephews including Michaela R. Roche, Peter J. Roche, Elizabeth M. Roche and Emerson M. Roche, along with many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville CT 06010 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM with a memorial service to be held at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's honor to the Bristol Bible Chapel P.O. Box 151 Bristol, CT. 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit David's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries