David Ryan, 77, beloved husband of Susan Ryan for 52 years, passed away November 18, 2020, from kidney disease at home surrounded by his family. He received BA and MA degrees from CCSU. He taught at HarBur Middle School, where he established a video program, planned trips to Washington, D.C., and did exchange programs with other schools. He was involved in Make A Mark, was a deacon and member of the Harwinton Congregational Church, was a member and chairman of the Harwinton Library Board, and was on the board of directors for the Harwinton Historical Society. He enjoyed demonstrating how to use antique items in the HHS barn, participating in the Harwinton Cemetery Walk and showing elementary students how to make maple syrup. He and his wife Susan worked part-time, and after retirement, full-time in the antiques business. They did antique shows in many states and had a booth in area shops. He loved fixing items to bring them back to life. Dave was predeceased by his daughter Charlotte. Besides his wife, Susan, he leaves behind his loving daughter, Cyndi Larsen and her husband, Fred, of Avon, special granddaughters, Charlotte and Sarah Larsen of Avon, and several nieces and nephews. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Davita of Torrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harwinton Historical Society, P.O. Box 84, Harwinton, CT 06791 or the Harwinton Public Library. Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.



