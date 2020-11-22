1/1
David T. Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ryan, 77, beloved husband of Susan Ryan for 52 years, passed away November 18, 2020, from kidney disease at home surrounded by his family. He received BA and MA degrees from CCSU. He taught at HarBur Middle School, where he established a video program, planned trips to Washington, D.C., and did exchange programs with other schools. He was involved in Make A Mark, was a deacon and member of the Harwinton Congregational Church, was a member and chairman of the Harwinton Library Board, and was on the board of directors for the Harwinton Historical Society. He enjoyed demonstrating how to use antique items in the HHS barn, participating in the Harwinton Cemetery Walk and showing elementary students how to make maple syrup. He and his wife Susan worked part-time, and after retirement, full-time in the antiques business. They did antique shows in many states and had a booth in area shops. He loved fixing items to bring them back to life. Dave was predeceased by his daughter Charlotte. Besides his wife, Susan, he leaves behind his loving daughter, Cyndi Larsen and her husband, Fred, of Avon, special granddaughters, Charlotte and Sarah Larsen of Avon, and several nieces and nephews. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Davita of Torrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harwinton Historical Society, P.O. Box 84, Harwinton, CT 06791 or the Harwinton Public Library. Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 21, 2020
School, Library, Historical,Society, Friend, .Dave will be remembered for his helping hand and his way of making light of any problem that came along. He will be remembered by me and many as what makes Harwinton Home. You will be missed.
Stasia Motuzick
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of having David for a father. He was the most amazing, supportive and caring father. Our family went through many ups and downs and he was always right there beside me, arms and heart wide open with words of inspiration and encouragement. He was also a wonderful grandfather to my daughters Charlotte and Sarah, who fondly remember going on hayrides with Grandpa Beard in the fall and collecting maple syrup with him in early spring. We hold these many wonderful memories tight and cherish every moment that we were blessed to have spent with him. Dad, you touched the lives and were loved by so many. You will forever have a very special place in my heart and I will miss you deeply.
Cyndi Larsen
Daughter
November 20, 2020

I had the honor and privilege of having David for a father. He was the most amazing, supportive and caring father. Our family went through many ups and downs and he was always right there beside me, arms and heart wide open with words of inspiration and encouragement. He was also a wonderful grandfather to my daughters Charlotte and Sarah, who fondly remember going on hayrides with Grandpa Beard in the fall and collecting maple syrup with him in early spring. We hold these many wonderful memories tight and cherish every moment that we were blessed to have spent with him. Dad, you touched the lives and were loved by so many. You will forever have a very special place in my heart and I will miss you deeply.
Cyndi Larsen
Daughter
November 20, 2020
It is with a very heavy heart that I think about all of my wonderful memories of Dave (and Sue and Cyndi). Dave knew me for most of my life, and it is without hesitation that I consider him family. I will cherish more than 40 years of laughter, fellowship, friendship, family outings and BBQs, and good conversation. But perhaps what I will always be most grateful for is what a wonderful friend Dave was to my father when my father was in declining health. I am sure the two of you are together again and have started working on your next refurbishing project. Dave, you will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the ways you have been a part of my life.
Annemarie (Maccalous) Beardsworth
Friend
November 19, 2020
David was a long time friend and sugar maker. Our evening discussions in our sugar house will always be held close to me. I will miss our discussion and seeing the "sapmobile" arrive st my house house in Harwinton. Give my passed wife Sherrie a big hug for me!! Love you buddy!!
Bob Rice
Friend
November 19, 2020
To Sue, Cyndi and family,
Dave was a wonderful guy and we have many great memories of the times our families have spent together. He will be missed. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jim & Tabitha Maccalous
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved