David Taylor, Jr., 69, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Karen Taylor, died peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born and raised in Hartford, the son of the late David and Martha (Shubert) Taylor, he graduated from Hartford High School and served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam on February 2, 1971, David joined the family business, the Spigot Café, which he made into a landmark establishment on Prospect Avenue in Hartford. He prided himself in making the Spigot an inviting place that over the years hosted countless Hartford politicians, sports teams and friends. David was a Yankee fan and was fond of birds, especially Sparky, his African Grey Parrot. He also enjoyed boating and relaxing in the summer at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. His greatest joy, however, was time spent with his family. In addition to Karen, his wife of 45 years, David leaves his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Alejandro Alfonso of West Hartford; and three grandchildren who were the light of his life, Raphael, Lilliana, and Rowan.Calling hours will be Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Parrot Society www.connecticutparrotsociety.org. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.





