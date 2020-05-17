Dave was born in Meriden, CT on January 8, 1943 and left us on May 8, 2020. He has touched so many people throughout his life. One of his proudest achievement was marrying his wife LeAnn (Wagner) Olson. He got the girl! In addition to his wife he is survived by their son, his pride and joy, Jonathan D. Olson. He retired from research and development working for Olin/Arch Chemicals for 38 years. Dave excelled at making both Polish and Italian sausage. Each batch made, while living in Connecticut was never complete with out the gathering of people the day it was smoked either in the basement, backyard, or barn. While in Connecticut he was a member of the Shriners and belonged to the Sphinx Temple and played with the marching band. His musical aspirations continued when he moved to The Villages, FL where he joined and played the trumpet and flugelhorn in seven bands. In addition to his wife and son he will be missed dearly by his beloved Great Dane, Lola and the many friends he had both in Connecticut and Florida. Due to COVID-19 the family plans are delayed, however, will hold a celebration of life in Connecticut at a later date. The family asks that you honor Dave by grabbing a mug, hoisting a good beer and giving him one last Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, hoi hoi hoi!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store