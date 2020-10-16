David "DJ" Elliott Valentine, Jr., of Hamden, beloved son of David E. Valentine, Sr. of Gulf Shore, Alabama and Joanne (Daniels) Valentine-Cannata of East Hampton, died on October 10, 2020 in an automobile accident at the age of 31. DJ was born in East Hampton and lived there until he went to college where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He subsequently took a position as a Development Engineer at Medtronic in North Haven working on important advances in medical technology. DJ had an amazing personality. He had a wit and vitality that made him a beacon when entering a room. He had a variety of interests which included fast cars, fishing, air soft, playing VR, golfing, the environment and more. His favorite football team was the Kansas City Chiefs, following his father's and grandfather's passion for the team. He could be found on football day in his theater room watching the Chiefs on his 147" TV. DJ enjoyed going to his Gram's cottage on Lake Todd in New Hampshire. There, he spent time enjoying family and spent a lot of time fishing trying to catch the biggest fish, which he always released back into the lake. DJ had a passion for the environment and all living things with a connection to animals and creatures of all kinds. DJ lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was smart, funny and loved his family and friends. We will all miss him deeply, but his zest for life and his bright spirit will live on forever in our hearts. Along with his parents, DJ is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kristen (Valentine) Russenberger and her husband Zachary of East Hampton; his longtime girlfriend, Sonia Oliveira of Hamden and their dog Rosie; his grandmother, Eleanor H. Daniels of Middletown; his grandfather, Joseph Daniels, Jr. of South Windsor; two nephews, Brayden and Kaleb Russenberger; a niece, Harper Russenberger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him deeply. DJ was predeceased by his stepfather, Martin Cannata; and his grandparents, Elliott and Lena Valentine. Family and friends may call on Sunday, October 18 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell where masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations DJ's memory may be made to Protectors of Animals, P.O. Box 24, South Glastonbury, CT 06073-0624. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.