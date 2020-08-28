David W. Casey, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 25, 2020. Born on November 25, 1946 to the late Herbert and Margaret (Hennessey) Casey. David was born and raised in New Britain, CT. He joined the US Navy and proudly served his country during Vietnam onboard the USS McCaffrey. After his service, he worked for SNET and the State of Connecticut as an HVAC Technician. He married the love of his life MaryAnne Crowley and they shared 51 years of love together. David leaves behind his daughter Susan and her husband Scott Madore of Bristol, his daughter Catherine Casey of New Britain, granddaughters Samantha and Megan Madore of Bristol, McKenzie, Kaitlyne, and Courtney Clark of Bristol, his brother James and wife Diane Casey of Southington, CT, his brother Patrick and wife Margaret Casey of Los Angeles, CA, and several nieces and nephews. David enjoyed quiet time at home with his family and was best known for his dry sense of humor and loud laugh. There will be a mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville, CT on September 1, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America
.