David W. Clark, Jr., 83, formerly of New London, NH and Simsbury, CT, died on September 28, 2020 at Summercrest in Newport, NH. An entrepreneur and philanthropist, David revitalized several niche manufacturing companies and took on various leadership roles to expand and strengthen arts and humanities organizations in the Hartford community. He will be remembered for his sage counsel, his generosity, and his adventurous spirit. David was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 24, 1937, the eldest son of D. Wheeler and Margaret Lanman Clark of Fairfield, CT. He attended Fairfield Country Day School and graduated from Deerfield Academy (1955), Yale University (1959), and Harvard Business School (1961). He cherished his formative years at Deerfield, where he thrived as a student and athlete under the character-building approach of the legendary headmaster, Frank Boyden. In 1960, David married Anna Faulkner, his dedicated partner in life and adventure for 53 years. Together they raised two daughters, formed lasting friendships, set countless sails, traveled the world, and made their community more vibrant. David began his business career in New York City, working for Laird Consulting and then the William E. Hill and Co. investment firm, before joining forces with his mentor Millard Pryor. In 1972 they acquired a controlling interest in the Manchester, CT conglomerate, Lydall Inc., where David held various executive positions, including president and COO. It was the first of several successful rebuilding efforts undertaken by the two friends, who worked together for over 30 years running Lydall, then Corcap, Inc. and its subsidiaries, and later Pryor & Clark, Co. David also served on the boards of a number of corporations, including Northeast Savings, Acme United, Checkpoint Systems and SS&C Technologies. David extended his management skills to securing the futures of two prominent Hartford cultural assets, the Hartford Stage Company, where he served on the board and as board president in the 1980s, and the Mark Twain House, where he headed the board and a highly successful capital campaign in the 1990s. He advised and supported many other nonprofits and foundations in Connecticut and later in the New London, NH area where he and Anna settled in retirement. Along the way, David mentored many young people in his network of employees, friends and family. And working with YPO (Young Presidents' Organization) and other groups, he advised young entrepreneurs in this country and abroad. Intellectually curious, restless, and always ready for a challenge, David would try any sport, travel to any distant location, and take on new interests with fervor. At the age of 50, he embarked on a rigorous mixed-age skiing and backpacking program with Outward Bound. He took up single scull rowing at 60. And he became an accomplished amateur photographer in his semi-retirement, taking beautiful landscape photos. This hobby culminated in his pre-70th birthday trip to Antarctica to photograph Emperor penguins. On Lake Sunapee, David cherished his time with Anna and peaceful days spent sailing, reading, golfing, and sharing the lake with grandchildren. Ever youthful and most at ease at the helm of a boat, David lived life to the fullest. A hemorrhagic stroke in 2008 dealt a blow and David never regained his speech despite exploring all therapies. He managed these last years with grace and humility. With Anna by his side, they stayed active and continued to delight in the company of family and friends. After her death, the staff of the Seasons at Summercrest provided David excellent care, tending to him with respect, love, and good humor. His family is grateful for their support. David was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Anna Faulkner Clark, in 2014. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Clark and her husband Dan Long of Storrs, CT; and daughter Kendall Clark and her husband Peter Engelman of Conway, MA; his grandchildren Riley and Aidan Clark-Long, Waverley and Grace Engelman; and his brothers Peter L. Clark of Falmouth, MA and Roy E. Clark of Stowe, VT. A private family service will be planned. Donations in David's memory may be made to the National Aphasia Association, PO Box 87, Scarsdale NY 10583 or The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, PO Box 2040, New London NH 03257.



