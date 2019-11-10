Hartford Courant Obituaries
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
David Wetmore Clarke, 91, husband of Dorothea Saling Clarke passed away on November 6, 2019. Born in Lebanon, CT., he was the son of the late Abby and Leslie Clarke. He was in the occupation of Japan at the end of World War II. Following military service, he graduated from UConn. Dave retired from the DeLaval Machine Co., which serviced the dairy industry. After retirement he and Dot spent summers at the family cottage he helped build on Millen Pond in Washington, NH. He leaves 3 children, Barbara & Barry Moss of Zachary, LA, Brian & Susan Clarke of St. Petersburg, FL, and Barry & Shoushan Clarke of Tolland, CT. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Andrew Reynolds, Melanie Clarke, Danielle Clarke and Leland Moss, and one great grandchild, Marian Reynolds. He was a member of The United Congregational Church of Tolland, CT., and the Vernon Senior Center. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Shedd Free Library, POB 288, Washington, NH. 03280 or the United Congregational of Tolland at www.ucctolland.org. There will be a memorial service at United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT., on November 16th at 11am. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
