David Windsor Jackson, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died, peacefully on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. He was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, son to Nellie Racey Jackson and Hubert Edward Glencairn Jackson. Raised in Winchester, Virginia, he frequently shared memories of his beloved town, and life experiences with Boy Scouts, summer days at Woodlawn Pool, the Apple Blossom Festival, and Handley High School, to name a few. A proud Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in 1962 and almost always could be seen in Hokie attire and clenching his fists over a tense football game. During this time he served in the Air National Guard for 6 years. After his graduation he accepted a position with Hamilton Standard (United Technologies, Windsor Locks, CT) where he worked on many exciting projects until his retirement. His proudest was the Apollo Space Program. In December 1962, David married Joyce Anne Atkins, from Blacksburg, VA and they moved to CT where they raised their three children first in Suffield, then in West Hartford. David was a dedicated member at St. James' Episcopal Church in West Hartford, CT where he walked to church twice weekly and sang in the choir for 47 years. He was so dedicated, that to the dismay of his fellow choristers, he proceeded to rehearsal after being sprayed by a skunk and remained until the choir master sent him home... He had a passion for singing and belonged to several Hartford choral groups. He was an avid runner, skier, and at age 73 when he had to give up running, he became a long distance swimmer at Corner Stone pool. David also earned his Master's Degree and developed a love of history, music and opera, and all things outdoors including canoeing, hiking, and camping. He helped restart the Greater Hartford Sierra Club Group and served as an officer for over 30 years. On his summer vacations, he participated in the National Sierra Club's service projects around the Country. During this period, he also became a lobbyist for environmental issues at the state level. David's great respect and concern for nature and Mother Earth began with his early Boy Scout trip to Algonquin, Canada and continued throughout his life. His granddaughters say, in a canoe, out on the water, camping, hiking-there, he was his best self. He also loved planning and sharing Wilderness Canoe tripping in Algonquin with family and friends later in life. His neighbors would best remember him walking around Fernridge Park with a canoe on his shoulders and his pants rolled to his knees. David also loved animals. One time he went so far as to feed rescued squirrels on the roof of his home in his pajamas as part of his daily routine until they were finally secure feeding themselves. That would be one of many animal rescues over the years. After a lifetime of cherished pets, he had secured the #1 spot in the eyes (or stomach) of 13 year old great grand fur baby, beautiful Romo. Moving forward his love and values will be reflected by his family: Wife, Joyce Anne Jackson. Children, Margaret (Midge) Anne Carlson (Frank Portonova), Christopher Neal Jackson (Silvia Anghel), Barbara Glencairn Hall (Edward G. Hall). Grandchildren, Haley Margaret Guite (Brian Guite), Paige Brittany Pontacoloni (Jonathan Pontacoloni), Mark Windsor Humphrey-Tuong (Thao Humphrey-Tuong), Ryan John Humphrey, Aidan Henderson Humphrey. And, "lights of his eyes" Great-Grandchildren, Cayden and Aria. As a proud American, active conservationist, faithful Christian lifelong Republican, David's only regret would be that he is not here to fill out his mail in voting form to vote for a Biden/Harris ticket and to see Trump get skunked in 2020. Private celebration only. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in his name to your favorite charitable organization. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com