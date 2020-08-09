1/1
David W. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Jones died unexpectedly at his Green Lodge residence, August 3, 2020. For several years, David suffered from pulmonary disease. He was 56. In early years, David was quite the singer, guitarist and artist, with a preference toward Black Sabbath and similar music. David enjoyed weekly trips to McDonalds, hanging out at Center Spring Park and dinner at his sister's home in Coventry. He leaves his parents, Richard R. Jones and Marcia C. Reiley; three siblings and four step-siblings. They are: Karen and Michael Legault, Douglas Jones and Kim Flowers, Bryan and Marianne Jones, Thomas Reiley and Diane Kittle, Marybeth and Thomas Norman, Jennifer Reiley Young and Philip Young and Mathew Reiley and Marcia de la Garcia. David also leaves his nephews and nieces: Kevin, Justin and Nathan Legault, Tyler and Connor Jones, Jennifer Nash-Jones, Olivia and Sarah Norman; and great-nephews, Jason and Ezra. David's birth mother, Constance Jones, died in 1994. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Green Lodge for the twenty some years of care. Special thanks to Melanie, Debbie, Doris who recently passed away, Heather, Michelle, Stacey and Lindsay. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved