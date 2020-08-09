David W. Jones died unexpectedly at his Green Lodge residence, August 3, 2020. For several years, David suffered from pulmonary disease. He was 56. In early years, David was quite the singer, guitarist and artist, with a preference toward Black Sabbath and similar music. David enjoyed weekly trips to McDonalds, hanging out at Center Spring Park and dinner at his sister's home in Coventry. He leaves his parents, Richard R. Jones and Marcia C. Reiley; three siblings and four step-siblings. They are: Karen and Michael Legault, Douglas Jones and Kim Flowers, Bryan and Marianne Jones, Thomas Reiley and Diane Kittle, Marybeth and Thomas Norman, Jennifer Reiley Young and Philip Young and Mathew Reiley and Marcia de la Garcia. David also leaves his nephews and nieces: Kevin, Justin and Nathan Legault, Tyler and Connor Jones, Jennifer Nash-Jones, Olivia and Sarah Norman; and great-nephews, Jason and Ezra. David's birth mother, Constance Jones, died in 1994. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Green Lodge for the twenty some years of care. Special thanks to Melanie, Debbie, Doris who recently passed away, Heather, Michelle, Stacey and Lindsay. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice
. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.