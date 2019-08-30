Home

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
467 Alling Street
Kensington, CT
David W. Kimmel

David W. Kimmel, Sr. 84, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Carmillia (Gioia) Kimmel; his sons David W. Kimmel, Jr. of Rhode Island, and Robert G. Kimmel and wife Drina F. Kimmel of Southington, CT. and two grandsons Quintin David and Evan Richard Kimmel of Southington, CT. Born and raised in Meriden, CT., the son of Clarence and Antoinette (Silber) Kimmel. Kimmel relocated to Southington, CT. where he raised his family with his wife Carmillia, for over 50 years. He attended Ward School and went on to New Britain General Hospitals radiology technical program. This is where he met his wife, Carmillia Gioia and married in 1961. Mr. Kimmel was the Administrator of Radiology, at Newington Children's Hospital, retiring in 1986. After which he continued to work at Parker X-Ray, retiring in 2006. David served in the Army reserves and was a member of the American Legion, Post 72. His American pride was present in everything he did, an active member in the Southington Republican Town Committee and a member of the John Birch Society. He enjoyed singing in the St. Paul's Church choir and was always willing to lend a helping hand. David was extremely gifted with his woodworking and electrical skills, building their vacation home in Plymouth, VT., with his boys and wife, where they enjoyed many years of skiing. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 9:00AM, from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street, Southington, CT, to St. Paul's Church, 467 Alling Street, Kensington, CT. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain, CT. Calling hours will be Monday, September 2nd, from 4-7:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT. 06106. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
