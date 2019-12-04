Home

David W. Redfield


1932 - 2019
David W. Redfield Obituary
David Weatherly Redfield, 87, of Old Lyme, CT, passed away on November 26, 2019, in New London, CT. Dave was born in New York City to Dudley Wells Redfield and Ethel Weatherly Redfield, in 1932. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1954, and was a marine aviator, with the rank of Captain in the US Marine Corps. Dave was a commercial airline pilot for over 35 years, retiring from United Airlines in 1998. Dave is survived by his daughter Anne Welles, of Nyack, NY; grandchildren Alden and Hannah Welles; his nieces, Barbara Nose, of Columbus, OH, Joann Nesbit, of Bridgewater, NJ, and Nancy MacPherson, of Fairfield, CT; and cousins Hugh Aldersey-Williams of Norfolk, England, and John Aldersey-Williams of Wiltshire, England. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the spring, announcement to follow. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Old Lyme Volunteer Fire Department, or the Old Lyme Land Trust. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for service updates.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
