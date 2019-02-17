David Warren Stickney, 77, of Killingworth, Connecticut died peacefully on February 8, 2019 after an 8-month battle with cancer. Known to his friends and family as "Stick," David was born in Malone, NY on January 2, 1942. He moved to Niagara Falls, NY as a child and graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield in 1960. David attended the University of Albany and served 6 years in the United States Air Force. He worked in various computer services and IT positions throughout his 55-year career.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Paduano; his son Scott Stickney and his wife Allison of Butler, Pennsylvania; his daughter Keri Climie and her husband John of Guilford, Connecticut; 6 grandchildren, Beatrix, Anabel, Scout, Peter, Bodhi and Martin; and many nieces and nephews.The youngest of 7, David is survived by his sister Nancy Anderson and her husband Don of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nellie Stickney; his sister Dorothy Humphrey and her husband Roy, who both raised him; and his brothers Douglas, Robert, Arthur and James Stickney.David enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of all sports - especially the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball.Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date in the Adirondacks and in Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, NY 12986 (www.wildcenter.org) or the Malone Call Firemen, 37 Finney Boulevard, PO Box 412, Malone, NY 12953. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary