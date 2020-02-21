Home

POWERED BY

Services
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Newent Congregational Church
12 South Burnham Highway
Lisbon, CT
View Map

David Wallter Epply


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wallter Epply Obituary
David Walter Epply of Lisbon, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born on July 31, 1950 in Boston, MA to the late artists Roger and Patricia (Paton) Epply. David loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially Joey Logano. David was known for his great sense of humor. He is survived by a son Corey Frothingham-Epply, his wife Brittany and their daughter Amelia of Wakefield, NH, a sister Anne Phillips and her husband Mark of Rocky Hill, CT, a sister Sally Epply and her husband Larry Johnson of Orlando, Fl, a niece Elizabeth DeLuccia, a nephew Nick Cofrancesco, many cousins, and some very dear friends. He also leaves behind his beloved dog "Gracie". Family and friends may gather at Newent Congregational Church, 12 South Burnham Highway, Lisbon on Monday February 24th at 5:00 PM for a brief service with reception to follow. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for David's family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Labenski Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -