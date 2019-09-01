Home

David Wasserman passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 29th, at the age of 92. He was born in Hartford, CT to Isadore and Celia Barr Wasserman. He was a graduate of Weaver High School and Morse School of Business. He was a veteran of WWII and a member of the Jewish Veterans. He was a 35 year employee of G. Fox and Company. He enjoyed baseball, dancing, listening to Frank Sinatra and watching Turner Classic Movies. David is survived by his three children, Alec, Caren and Lisa Wasserman. Also surviving him are his brothers Arthur, Kenneth and his wife Lois. Funeral services are private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
